Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Motor Vehicles (Driving Licences) (New Drivers) Bill is the Batley and Spen MP’s latest move in her road safety campaign that she launched after being elected in July 2021.

Under the legislation she is proposing, newly qualified drivers would face restrictions for the first six months, including a zero alcohol limit and controls over the number of young passengers allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research has shown that in 2022, 29,742 people were killed or seriously injured on roads in the United Kingdom, with around a fifth of all those killed or seriously injured being a result of collisions involving cars driven by a young car driver.

Kim Leadbeater MP is set to introduce a new bill - Motor Vehicles (Driving Licences) (New Drivers) Bill - in Parliament today (Tuesday) which is designed to cut down on the number of deaths and injuries on Britain’s roads.

Kim Leadbeater will introduce the new bill under the Ten Minute Rule in the House of Commons, with her proposal for what are known as ‘Graduated Driving Licences’ gaining cross-party support, including from two former Conservative ministers.

Graduated Driving Licences are backed by many road safety and other organisations including the AA, the RAC, Brake and The Association of British Insurers.

Kim said: “Since I was elected in 2021, road safety has been one of my top priorities as the Member of Parliament for Batley and Spen and an issue frequently raised with me by understandably concerned constituents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must never forget that behind that statistic there are thousands of lives, right across the country, grieving or going through unimaginable pain. Lives changed forever and families torn apart by tragic and often avoidable collisions.

“Many of us will remember being new drivers. The inexperience, the lack of confidence or sometimes, sadly often amongst younger men, the overconfidence.”

Graduated Driving Licences are backed by many road safety and other organisations including the AA, the RAC, Brake and The Association of British Insurers.

Edmund King OBE, AA president, said: “We fully endorse the Bill and hope it can become law to help prevent so many needless deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The AA’s Motoring Manifesto called on all parties to take steps to reduce road deaths, and improving the safety of newly qualified drivers is vital to achieve that ambition. We’re pleased Kim Leadbeater has chosen to lead on this important issue.”

Kim was inspired to address the issue of graduated driving licences after meeting Dr Ian Greenwood at Westminster with the West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe. Dr Greenwood, from Halifax, lost his 12-year old daughter Alice when the car her mother was driving was hit in 2008. The 18-year old driver of the other car and his 16-year old passenger were also killed.

RAC road safety spokesperson, Rod Dennis, said: “The tragic statistics speak for themselves. Young drivers, especially men, are far more likely to be killed or seriously injured on our roads, so it’s high time a renewed focus was given to reducing casualties.

“Families up and down the country who have lost sons and daughters far too soon are looking for something to change, and graduated driving licences could well be the answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Passing the practical driving test is the very first step in anyone’s driving career, but there remains so much more to learn to become a safe, proficient and confident driver.

"We call on MPs to back this Bill and set the wheels in motion in creating legislation that has the potential to save lives.”