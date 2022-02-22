Mixed views among business owners over lifting of Covid restrictions

Paul Ellis, left, president of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, with secretary Bruce Bird

Paul Ellis, president of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, said some think it is not before time, while others would prefer at least another month.

Mr Ellis said: “The chamber respects traders’ individual decisions. That is why as you go about your shopping in Dewsbury you will find shops still asking you to wear face masks and use hand sanitiser. We ask shoppers to respect their request.

“We would have preferred the requirement of self-isolation for the shortest time in place for a few more weeks but we are where we are and we must still be very wary of this nasty virus - you only have to ask those who have had it.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Eric Firth

"I personally will be cautious, still carrying a mask and sanitiser if I think I need it.”

Meanwhile, Dewsbury East councillor Eric Firth says it feels like the Government has rushed into the decision.

Coun Firth, who is Kirklees Council's cabinet member for town centres, said: “Although it may not meet universal approval, I think the Prime Minister is rushing things.

“I am aware of the pros and cons like everyone else. But I haven’t heard the scientists’ opinion - they have been very quiet. I think the public valued their input and their independence.

“The public didn’t trust ministers nor their bellicose leader, and quite rightly so - and neither do I.

“The truth doesn’t seem to be an irrelevance to some of them.

“Yes, we want to open up the economy. Yes, we want to get back to whatever people consider normality these days.

“But surely it would pay us all to be careful for another few weeks.

“The last thing we want or need is another spike, another variant.

“Yes, ultimately we will have to learn to live with Covid, perhaps with an annual jab, just like we have for flu.

“But I will continue to wear my mask on public transport and when the boss takes me to the supermarket, at least for the foreseeable future, as will many more, I think.”

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood believes it is time the country learned to live with the virus.

He said: “Because of the phenomenal efforts we have all made over the last two years, including the incredible vaccine rollout, it is right that we now move away from relying on Government restrictions to exercising personal responsibility.