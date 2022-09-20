Mark Eastwood MP: Working to make our streets safer

Mark Eastwood MP putting up Neighbourhood Watch signs in Vulcan Gardens in Westtown

Mark Eastwood MP writes: For so many of us, she was an enduring figure and for my colleagues and I, a constant presence within political life and daily parliamentary procedure.

Her loss will be keenly felt, not just here in the UK, but in many countries across the world.

I was honored to attend a number of events in honour of her Late Majesty including memorial services at Dewsbury Minster.

On Monday, September 12, I was humbled to be in Westminster Hall for the Presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament to King Charles III.

The Late Queen’s funeral was an incredibly moving service, it was heart-warming to see so many people attend the funeral to pay their respects and that so many members of the public were in London to witness the procession, a fitting tribute to her Late Majesty.

I will this week take my oath, as a Member of Parliament, to our new monarch, King Charles III.

I had the pleasure of visiting the Growing Works team in Crows Nest Park to talk to parents taking part in the SPROUT outdoor activity program for families with a child or young person with additional needs.

The charity works hard for the community and it was fantastic to see this in action.

It was great to see so many people at the recent afternoon tea event in Mirfield and to be able to discuss with constituents the issues which are affecting them.

I believe everyone deserves the security and confidence that comes from having a safe street.

My work with Safer Kirklees and the police to address and identify areas where a Neighbourhood Watch scheme may be effective continues.

I recently assisted with putting up Neighbourhood Watch signs on Vulcan Gardens in Westtown.

My team have also been working to identify areas which would benefit from a clean-up to restore pride and increase safety in such areas.

Work continues in preparation for my Skills and Apprenticeship Fair alongside Kirklees College.

I am pleased to announce that key employers, such as UK Greetings and Shire Beds have confirmed they will be joining us to showcase the employment opportunities available across the constituency, in addition to representatives from the police, NHS and armed forces.

The event will be open to the public 1-4pm at Pioneer House in Dewsbury.

Thank you for reading.

As always, the team and I are here to help.