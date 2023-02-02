Mark Eastwood MP: Walking to school campaign is a success

Mark Eastwood MP with children from St Paulinus Catholic Primary School taking part in the WOW Walk to school Challenge.

Mark Eastwood MP writes: I joined colleagues and the Prime Minister for a breakfast meeting at Number 10 this month where we had the opportunity to discuss the importance of Skills and Apprenticeships ensuring our school leavers are provided with the opportunity to develop skills aligned with the local employment opportunities.

National Apprenticeship Week is the 6-12 February, and it is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the extensive benefits apprenticeships offer. Last week I met with the Rt Hon Robert Halfon MP, Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships, and Higher Education to discuss the work underway in my constituency to improve access to apprenticeships. Dewsbury is the third largest manufacturing base in the UK and apprenticeships are a key element to securing local jobs for local people.

You may recall my visit to Boothroyd Primary School last year to discuss with the children their concerns around traffic outside the school. Last week I joined pupils from Boothroyd Primary and St Paulinus Catholic Primary School, to learn about their participation in the WOW Walk to School Challenge. Nationally 43 per cent of five to ten year-olds are driven to school. However, since starting the WOW challenge the number of pupils walking to school from Boothroyd increased by almost 50 per cent and at St Paulinus by 15 per cent. I discussed with the children some of the barriers they have walking to school, and we undertook a walking survey around both schools to identify key areas for improvement. It was fantastic to see the children so enthusiastic about walking to the school and the impact they have on reducing emissions and improving their health.

As part of the Yorkshire region’s plans for a Year of Culture in 2023, Kirklees has designated it as a Year of Music 2023. One of the first events in the calendar for Dewsbury was a Moment in Music held in Dewsbury Bus Station. There were some brilliant live performances, and it was great to hear about the events planned in the coming months. You can find more information about Kirklees Year of Music 2023 on their dedicated website www.musicinkirklees.co.uk

It was a pleasure to welcome Emma, owner of The Pie Shed in Mirfield and her nephew for a Tour of the Houses of Parliament. If any of my constituents would like to visit and take a tour, please contact my office.

Thank you for reading.

As always, the team and I are here to help.