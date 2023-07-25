Mark Eastwood MP: UK Parliament Week is a great opportunity to get an insight into Parliamentary life

Mark Eastwood MP visiting a local primary school.

Mark Eastwood MP writes: Many teachers will still be hard at work over the summer holidays planning for next term, and during Parliaments summer recess I will also be working throughout the summer and taking advantage of being able to spend my time in the constituency away from Westminster.

Part of teachers’ planning activities will be ensuring that children learn to understand key British values – like respect, the rule of law and democracy.

A fantastic way to promote these values is by taking part in UK Parliament week, which will take place from November 6-12 this year.

This annual event has been running since 2011 – it’s organised by the Parliamentary authorities and encourages schools, youth organisations and community groups to take part in activities that promote a better understanding of our Parliament and political system.

Last year over a million people signed up and took part.

Every school or organisation that signs up receives a free pack of resources – including a Big Ben ballot box, craft and activity ideas, bunting, stickers and even a specially designed board game.

I’ve already written to local headteachers to let them know about how to get involved, but any local group can hold an event – and it’s not just for children!

On my visits to schools and colleges in the constituency I’m always pleased to see how engaged children and young people are about politics.

When I visit high schools and sixth forms there’s always a lively exchange of views or challenging questions for me, and my visits to primary schools are often accompanied by Mr Speaker Bear who helps me to chair a school mock Parliament.

I’m always impressed by how many children and young people have incredibly well-informed views about issues that they care about – especially those who get involved in their school councils or other school activities that promote responsibility and taking care of their friends and their surroundings.

I’m sure that I will be seeing some of the children that I’ve met on school visits on the green benches in the future, and UK Parliament Week is a great opportunity to get an insight into Parliamentary life.

To sign up just go to http://www.ukparliamentweek.org and enter your organisation’s details – you can tick a box to let me know you’re planning an activity and I’d love to come and be involved.

Over the summer I’ll also be doing even more street surgeries – getting out into the community every week to see for myself your local issues.

My office will also be open throughout the summer as usual for any issue that my team and I can be of assistance on.

Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me via email on [email protected] or call my office on 01924 939 007.