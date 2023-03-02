Mark Eastwood MP: Target to halve inflation​​​​​​​ must be met

Mark Eastwood MP at the Treasury breakfast meeting

Mark Eastwood MP writes: She has left an incredible political legacy and was a huge inspiration to generations of people entering politics, and to young people in her home town of Dewsbury.

Betty Boothroyd has left an indelible mark on politics and she will be fondly remembered in Dewsbury for generations to come.

Now that spring has arrived it’s almost time for the budget.

It’s a difficult time for many constituents at the moment, and we’re all aware of cost of living issues.

That’s why I was very pleased to meet with the chancellor Jeremy Hunt and my fellow Yorkshire MPs in Downing Street to discuss the government’s budget plans.

The Prime Minister has pledged to halve inflation by the end of the year and I made sure to let the Chancellor know about what my constituents are going through and the importance of meeting this target, as well as ensuring that we continue to fund vital services and improvements throughout Dewsbury and Mirfield.

As we all know, a major reason for worldwide price increases of food and energy is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On February 8 I went to hear President Zelensky’s speech in Westminster Hall and I continue to be impressed at the courage of the Ukrainian people in the face of danger.

We must continue to support our allies in Ukraine against Russian aggression – Putin must not be allowed to hold Ukraine and the world to ransom.

Back in the constituency, I’m pleased to have been able to get out and meet more constituents.

I’ve been lucky enough to meet some incredible local businesses lately, like the Dusty Miller pub in Mirfield where I met staff, discussed their recent renovation and discussed recovery after Covid.

I also made a trip to visit the Woodland Gift Company – I previously met owner Charlotte Appleton at the META business event in Parliament, and it was great to finally see how the business runs.

I’m always happy to meet local businesses, charities, projects and groups when I’m not in Westminster and find out more about what you do, so please do get in touch to arrange a visit if you run an organisation in Dewsbury.

My team and I are regular fixtures in town – at the market and my office on Northgate – but I know that for rural constituents it can be hard to get into town when you’ve got an issue that you need my help with.

That’s why I regularly run rural “street surgeries” where I will come to your area to find out how I can help.

I’m always keen to speak to constituents, so if you would like me to arrange a street surgery in your area, please let me know.

As always, the team and I are here to help.