Mark Eastwood MP: Supporting and promoting local community groups, charities and good causes

Mark Eastwood MP, Mick Riley and Jenny Thorn from Tommy’s Lounge, and prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Mark Eastwood MP writes: I wanted to show my appreciation for the hard work that Mick and his team do for the Veterans’ Community, but this wasn’t just an opportunity for a photo and a handshake. Mick has now secured a meeting with minister for defence people and veterans, Johnny Mercer – so that they can discuss in more detail how Tommy’s Lounge and organisations like them can support struggling veterans both practically and emotionally, and they can tell the minister in charge about what they deal with every day with their work with ex-service personnel.

I often hear about opportunities for charities and good causes in Dewsbury and Mirfield. Organisations with funding to donate regularly contact me or hold events in Parliament where I can find out about ways to help, such as the National Lottery and Lotteries Council events that I recently attended.

I want to make sure that good causes in our town have access to all the help that they can get, and that’s why I am launching my Charity Circle – I’ll keep local charities and non-profit groups up to date with opportunities to reach more people who need them, find funding and resources or simply give them the opportunity to network with other organisations. The first event that I’ll be hosting is an online workshop in partnership with The People’s Postcode Lottery, who have thousands of pounds available for good causes.

I try and visit as many local good causes as possible to find out how I can help, but I’m sure there are still people out there who are doing great work who I haven’t yet met! If your group would like to take part in my Charity Circle, please go to my website http://www.markeastwood.org.uk and sign up to get involved.

Supporting and promoting local community groups, charities and good causes in Dewsbury and Mirfield is part of my commitment to improve our area. When I’m out meeting local people in town or on the doorstep, or even in my MP inbox people tell me that what’s bringing the town down is crime and antisocial behaviour. The local community is working hard to tackle it, but they need support from the police and justice system.

That’s why I’m really pleased to support the latest government announcements on crime and antisocial behaviour, with increased fines and offenders repairing their own damage within 48 hours. And more importantly the cash from fines goes back to the community, so people who do the right thing won’t have to pay more to crack down on yobs who stop us from enjoying our public spaces.

