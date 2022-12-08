Mark Eastwood MP: Shop local and support small businesses

Small Business Saturday Pie Shed Mark Eastwood Dewsbury

Mark Eastwood MP writes: Small Business Saturday takes place on the first Saturday of December, this is a campaign which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities.

Last weekend I was out and about across the constituency visiting small businesses who work hard to provide goods and services to our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had the pleasure of visiting Local Foods in the heart of Westtown. Owned by Saleem Hussain, the store includes a greengrocers and butchers as well as offering a wide selection of food and drink

I also visited the Pie Shed, an artisan coffee shop based in Mirfield. Owner Emma ensures all the food is homemade and the ingredients are locally sourced, including their extensive menu and wide selection of cakes and pastries. The cruffin is particularly good!

I also had the pleasure of attending the Dewsbury Christmas Light Switch on last weekend, organised by the Dewsbury Partnership.

It was great to see so many people visit the town centre. There was a fantastic programme of events on throughout the day culminating with the big switch on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

My Christmas card competition has now closed, and the winners have been chosen. It is always nice to look through all the entries and see the creative talent we have across the constituency.

I was helped this year by Mirfield artist, Richard Gower. It was a very difficult job to choose one winner from the many wonderful entries, so we picked a winner, two second place and several highly commended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister was very impressed with the winning entry when I presented it to him recently.

We are excited to be visiting the schools who entered in the coming weeks to present the winners with their prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continuing with the Christmas celebrations, I am looking forward to attending many events across the constituency, including Carols Round the Tree in Mirfield and the Sensory World Christmas Party.

My Dewsbury Street Stalls continue every Wednesday in the town centre. Members of my team will be available to offer support with any issues constituents may have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

My office is also open Monday to Friday for anyone who needs support.

It is fantastic to see the England team continue their success in the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I write this, I am looking forward to the England Vs France game in the quarter finals.

I recently asked a question to the Minister for Sport in Parliament regarding the roll out of Safe Rail Standing areas at football matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading.

As always, the team and I are here to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad