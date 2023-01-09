Mark Eastwood MP: Lots of enjoyable events last month

Mark Eastwood MP being shown the new facilities at Castle Hall School by headteacher Paul Brook.

Mark Eastwood MP writes: Prior to parliament breaking for recess, I welcomed Charlotte, owner of The Woodland Gift Company to Westminster, where we attended Meta’s Small Business Event, celebrating small businesses across the country.

I joined ADHD West Yorkshire for their Christmas celebrations where the children had a very festive morning playing games and receiving their presents from Father Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Christmas Eve I was delighted to join the residents of Mirfield and say a few words at their annual tradition of Carols Round the Tree. After a two-year break, it was great to see so many people attend.

This week, I joined the headteacher of Castle Hall, Paul Brook, to see the improvements to the Science labs and Food Tech rooms, the state-of-the-art facilities will ensure pupils can continue to access a varied curriculum.

A new year brings new challenges and hopes for the future and is often a time for reflection on the previous year.

Whilst in 2022 we saw our country open up in earnest, businesses reopening and events returning, last year has been challenging for many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The invasion of Ukraine has had a huge economic impact on the UK, as well as the rest of Europe, pushing up costs for households.

The introduction of the Energy Price Guarantee, Cost of Living Payments and the Energy Bill Discount, and the return of the Triple Lock has provided support to many especially the most vulnerable in society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The generosity of the British people has been shown by the Homes for Ukraine Scheme with many people here inviting refugees to share their homes.

I was pleased to be able to meet with one of the families just before Christmas and help them and their Ukrainian guests celebrate the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More locally, with government funding secured for the regeneration of Dewsbury town centre, my hope is to see spades in the ground in the new year. Beginning a large-scale transformation of the town centre, including a new Dewsbury Market, Town Park, refurbished arcade and the regeneration of Daisy Hill.

Continuing my work with the Environment Agency, on the impact flooding has across Mirfield, I hope to see progress made in securing flood defence funding, to ensure businesses are adequately protected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in 2022, I look forward to getting out and about across my constituency throughout the year, visiting businesses, individuals, community groups and charitable organisations and ensuring the constituents of Dewsbury and Mirfield are represented in parliament.

A happy new year to you all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading. As always, the team and I are here to help.