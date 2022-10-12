Mark Eastwood MP: Launch of Christmas card competition

Mark Eastwood presenting last year's winning Christmas card to the then prime minister Boris Johnson.

Mark Eastwood MP writes: On Thursday October 6, I held my Skills and Apprenticeship Fair alongside Kirklees College, to support the future prospects of young people in Dewsbury.

We welcomed key employers, such as Shire Beds and Camira, who joined us to showcase the employment opportunities available across the constituency, in addition to representatives from the Mid Yorkshire Trust and also West Yorkshire Police.

Speeding is an issue that affects all of us.

Whether you live in a built-up town or in a rural village, speeding traffic puts everyone at risk.

I want our roads to be safe for drivers cyclists and pedestrians.

To that end, I have recently launched an online survey for constituents on the issue.

I would like to thank everyone who took part in my survey, which is part of my campaign to tackle speeding across our towns and villages.

I recently met with the Chief Constable to discuss how we can tackle this issue and, alongside my colleague Jason McCartney, MP for Colne Valley, we have secured a meeting with the mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

I will update you on this in my next contribution, however, regular updates will be shared on my social media and website.

I appreciate this is early for many people, but I must mention the C word

I am pleased to say that I have launched my Christmas card competition this week.

The competition is open to all primary school aged pupils

and the winning design will feature on my annual Christmas card, which will be sent to people across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Kirkburton and Denby Dale as well as the Prime Minister!

There are prizes for the winners and runners up.

There are no criteria for the design, please do avoid glitter though as it is difficult to print.

Renowned local artist, Richard Gower will be assisting me in choosing the winning design.

Please send any entries to my office: 5 Northgate, Dewsbury WF13 1DS or alternatively via email.

We have had some superb entries in previous years and I am looking forward to seeing this year’s designs.

BBC Radio Leeds held their ‘Make A Difference’ awards at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, which I attended to celebrate the achievements of volunteers, key workers and community groups across West Yorkshire.

Special congratulations to West Yorkshire ADHD Support Group on winning The Community Group Award.

The group do amazing work in Dewsbury and across West Yorkshire.

Having raised their cause in parliament previously, I look forward to continuing to assist the group in the future.

Thank you for reading.

As always, the team and I are here to help.

