Mark Eastwood MP: It is absolutely vital that sanctuary is offered quickly to Ukrainians

Mark Eastwood MP writes: The Ukrainians have displayed such courage and heroism in the face of Russia’s attack on their sovereignty and freedom.

On Monday, the Prime Minister announced further support, which takes the total UK aid to Ukraine and the region for the current crisis to £395 million.

I am also aware that concerns have been raised about the speed at which visa applications are being processed.

ELLAND ROAD VISIT: Mark Eastwood MP undertaking work on the Police Parliamentary Scheme

It is absolutely vital that, in line with the UK’s generous offer, sanctuary is offered to those in need at pace.

I am encouraged that the Home Secretary has been clear that the UK’s scheme is the first in the world that’s up and running in this short period of time and that the Home Office is surging capacity across every single application centre across the EU.

I will, of course, be following developments on this situation very closely.

In Parliament, on February 23, at Prime Minister’s Question Time, I asked the Prime Minister about speeding and preventing accidents on our roads – which is an issue that regularly comes up from residents on the doorstep.

I was pleased the Prime Minister confirmed that the Department for Transport is updating the circular on the use of speed cameras.

This is positive news as the authorities often quote the existing circular as a reason not to take action.

My view is why wait until people die or are seriously injured before considering accident prevention measures.

Meanwhile, back in the constituency, I visited residents in Mirfield who have been hit by flooding following Storm Franklin, and I continue to push the Environment Agency to put in flood mitigation measures.

I was also delighted to undertake another chapter of my enrolment in the Parliamentary Police and Fire Service Scheme.

This time I joined officers from West Yorkshire Police, who gave me a fascinating insight into match day operations at the Leeds vs Tottenham Premier League game.

One of the reasons I decided to participate in the police scheme was because I feel it is important to work with the police and understand the challenges they face.

I would like to thank Superintendent Jon Arrowsuch, Sergeant Richard Neeves and the Leeds United safety team for accommodating me throughout their busy long shift.

Finally, I am planning to hold another Apprenticeships and Skills Fair, following the successful event I had last year at Kirklees College.

Apprenticeships give young people a great way to learn while they are working and earning.

For employers, apprentices bring energy and are a great way to get the skilled workforce they need, and I look forward to announcing further details of the event shortly.

Thank you for reading, and as always, the team and I are here to help should you need us.