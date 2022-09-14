Mark Eastwood MP: Her late Majesty the Queen will be remembered for her 70 years of devoted service

Mark Eastwood MP writes: For so many of us, she was an enduring figure and for my colleagues and I, a constant presence within political life and daily Parliamentary procedure. Her loss will be keenly felt, not just here in the UK, but in many countries across the world.

We have now entered a period of national mourning and, rightly our focus turns to honoring Her Late Majesty, her unwavering commitment, and to the succession of the crown. It was incredibly heartwarming to hear colleagues share their experiences of meeting the Queen during the House last week.

I was honored to attend a memorial service at Dewsbury Minster, following the official Proclamation by the Mayor of Kirklees. On Monday I was humbled to be in Wesminster Hall for the Presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament to King Charles III. The Late Queen’s funeral will be held on September 19. King Charles has declared this a Bank Holiday to allow people to pay their respects.

Her loss will be keenly felt, not just here in the UK, but in many countries across the world. Photo: Getty Images

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...