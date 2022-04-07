Mark Eastwood MP: Government funding has been flowing to the region

Mark Eastwood MP writes: I would like to start by wishing all the very best to all those observing the holy month of Ramadan and to all those who will be celebrating Easter next week.

Since I last put pen to paper, I have been working hard for our community, fighting the corner of constituents with casework issues and taking part in a range of meetings, including the Police Federation, local businesses and the Dewsbury Town Board.

The energy price spike exacerbated by global instability, the war in Ukraine, and coupled with inflation means families face the rising cost of living. So – keeping bills down and cutting council waste is more important than ever.

VISIT: Manor Croft Academy pupils and teachers at Parliament

It has also been a busy period in Parliament.

I called for legislation to be brought forward to protect Northern Ireland veterans from vexatious legal claims, which we have already put in place for those who have served overseas.

I was pleased to hear the minister confirm that this will be legislated for in due course.

Last week, I was pleased to welcome pupils and teachers from Manor Croft Academy to Parliament.

If any of my constituents would like to visit Parliament or come down for a tour, please contact my office.

I am delighted that Government funding has been flowing to the region.

West Yorkshire will receive new funding to help deliver 111 zero-emission buses to the area.

We will also receive £70 million of new funding to boost our bus services to help deliver cheaper, more reliable and more frequent services for passengers.

I was also pleased to hear the Government announce last week that St John Fisher Catholic High School has received £196,000 towards upgrading their existing 3G football turf pitch, which is excellent news for the school and will provide opportunities for community football.

My heart continues to go out to all those suffering from the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine.

I stand with the Ukrainian people and their president, whose defiance, courage and patriotism in the face of a full-scale invasion and foreign aggression is inspiring.

I also commend the leadership shown by the Prime Minister in encouraging the world to support Ukraine, such as with defensive military aid, and isolating Russia for its illegal invasion, including through the imposition of sanctions aimed at crippling its economy and war machine.

Finally, I would like to wish all the best of luck to the Dewsbury Community Choir.

They hold their first public concert alongside the Yorkshire Imperial Brass Band this Saturday, April 9, from 2pm.