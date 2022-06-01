Mark Eastwood MP: Cost of living package will help most in need

Mark Eastwood MP writes: The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic national occasion, which will see families, friends and communities come together to celebrate this unprecedented landmark in Her Majesty’s remarkable reign.

I am pleased that licensing hours in our pubs, clubs and bars will be extended from 11pm to 1am to mark the Queen’s 70th anniversary as sovereign of our great nation.

The extension will cover Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4, allowing people to continue their celebrations of this historic milestone over the bank holiday.

Over the past few weeks it’s been a busy period.

I had an exciting and enjoyable time visiting Mirfield Free Grammar School as part of my democratic engagement outreach. It was great to see so many active minds as I played the speaker in our mock school parliament debate! Many thanks to the pupils and teachers at the school for arranging such an informative day.

It was also terrific to give a speech and Q&A at the Mirfield Business Breakfast held at Dewsbury Golf Club. We discussed flooding and anti-social behaviour in Mirfield and a wide range of issues.

I have also been back on Police Service Parliamentary Scheme duty, on patrol in Wakefield city centre with PCSOs and police constables from the Neighbourhood Policing Team. The experience has been brilliant and has given me an insight into the everyday life in the police force and the tasks they are asked to undertake on our behalf. I look forward to further participation soon.

On a parliamentary front, I was delighted to be elected as the chairman of the APPG Furniture Group. Before becoming an MP, I had an extensive background working in the furniture industry. I am honoured to represent Dewsbury, the third-largest furniture manufacturing base in the UK. This industry is vital for jobs and growth. In my new role, I will continue to highlight the importance of this industry at the highest level.

I know families across the Dewsbury constituency are struggling with rising costs driven by global pressures and increasing energy prices.

I am pleased that the Chancellor has set out a further £15billion of support – bringing the total cost of living package to £37billion – supporting the most vulnerable across Dewsbury and Mirfield with up to £1,200 per household and directly boosting support for pensioners.

This timely and targeted support is both more generous and more responsible than Labour’s proposals.

It will help those most in need, while the boosted cash grant of £400 will support families across the board who need support with their bills.

I have set out these measures in more detail on my website - www.markeastwood.org.uk.

Thank you for reading. As always, the team and I are here to help.