Mark Eastwood MP: Community events and celebrations enjoyed!

Jubilee Fair in Ravensthorpe

Mark Eastwood MP writes: Having been actively working on the Police Parliamentary Scheme, it was an honour to attend and present an award at the annual West Yorkshire Policing Awards ceremony held at Elland Road in Leeds recently.

The ceremony was to mark the hard work and bravery of police officers, staff, volunteers and partners over the past year. The evening was hosted by BBC Look North presenter Phil Bodmer and was attended by the Chief Officer Team and many local dignitaries.

Congratulations to the winners and finalists for their outstanding police work, going above and beyond the line of duty.

As always, it has been good to get out and about.

It was great to attend the Savile Town Junior Football gala to present prizes to the participants and see 65 teams participating in a fun-filled day.

Another enjoyable visit was to sample the joys of playing pétanque on the terrains at Mirfield Cricket Club. The sport is open to all ages, and I would encourage people to find out more at http://www.petanque.mirfieldcc.uk.

This month marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with celebrations taking place both locally and nationally. I was delighted to see so many families, friends, and communities come together to pay their gratitude for her service as Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Junior Football Gala in Savile Town

I have always admired the Queen for her dignity and dedication to public service. It was an honour to say a few words in tribute to Her Majesty at several local events held to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary as sovereign of our great nation.

It was lovely to be invited to a Royal Jubilee Brunch with the residents of Charlesworth Court, in Thornhill. Thank you to court manager Jessica Ettridge for organising.

I also participated in packed-out events at Earlsheaton Conservative Club, Hanging Heaton Cricket Club, and the Bath Hotel in Dewsbury.

Mirfield In Bloom organised an excellent Jubilee Picnic at St Paul’s Church, which I was delighted to attend and congratulate the group on being awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and on the fantastic work they do for the town.

Jubilee Fair at Thornhill Parish Church

Both Councillor Martyn Bolt and myself attended a concert at Dewsbury Town Hall, where the excellent Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra entertained guests at an enjoyable event.

I also had a pleasant morning at the Thornhill Parish Church Jubilee Fair. It was good to meet some stall holders and chat with local people attending the event. It was also great to join the celebrations and fair in Ravensthorpe. Thank you to Ravensthorpe Community Centre for organising such a fun-filled day that brought together families from our diverse local communities.

Finally, I have written to faith leaders across the constituency to make them aware of Government funding they may be eligible for through The Places of Worship Protective Security Funding Scheme. The fund forms a crucial part of the Government’s Hate Crime Action Plan, providing funding for places of worship and associated faith community centres vulnerable to hate crime. The scheme closes on July 14, details can be found at this address: http://www.gov.uk/guidance/places-of-worship- security-funding-scheme.

Thank you for reading. As always, the team and I are here to help. Please feel free to contact me via email: [email protected] or telephone 01924 939 007.