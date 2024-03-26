Mark Eastwood MP at his third local Skills and Apprenticeships event last month, in conjunction with Kirklees College.

Mark Eastwood MP writes: Apprenticeships are an excellent training route that gives apprentices high-quality, hands-on training and the chance to put the skills they develop into practice every day in the workplace.

They also provide businesses with skilled workers for the future. They offer the opportunity to develop careers across a business, to recruit, train and retain future talent. For apprentices they are a brilliant opportunity to launch a career in a wide range of industries, including engineering, healthcare, and manufacturing. The success rate speaks for itself with 91 per cent of apprentices going on to secure employment or go onto further study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is why promoting skills and apprenticeships is a key priority for me, working with local colleges and businesses to make sure more young people have access to apprenticeships, to earn while they learn.

There are many opportunities for apprenticeships in our local area, with many major employers across the constituency offering quality placements, such as John Cotton in Mirfield and Jay-Be in Dewsbury. I have seen first-hand the benefits an apprenticeship can offer.

I met with the Prime Minister on a visit to a local business to discuss his recent announcement that the government will fully fund apprenticeships in small businesses.

From April 1 the government will pay the full cost of training for anyone up to the age of 21 – reducing costs and burdens for businesses and delivering more opportunities for young people to kick start their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will also remove the need for small employers to meet some of the cost of training and saves time and costs for providers like further education colleges who currently need to source funding separately from the government and businesses.

From the start of April, the government will also increase the amount of funding that employers who are paying the apprenticeship levy can pass onto other businesses.

Apprenticeships can currently be funded by a levy paying employer transferring up to 25 per cent of their unused levy to a different employer.

Under the new measures, large employers who pay the apprenticeship levy will be able to transfer up to 50 per cent of their funds to support other businesses, including smaller firms, to take on apprentices. This will help SMEs hire more apprentices by reducing costs and enabling more employers to get the skilled workers they need while unlocking more opportunities for young people in a huge range of sectors, industries, and professions.

My team and I continue to be available to help you on any matter, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch by email or phone – [email protected] or 01924 939 007.