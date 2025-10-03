Man arrested after Dewsbury councillor receives death threat

A Dewsbury councillor has announced she is taking a step back from public events after receiving a death threat.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Tanisha Bramwell (Independent, Dewsbury West) says she will be taking this precaution for the next few days.

Her current focus is on ensuring the safety of her family and continuing to represent Dewsbury West with “determination”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating the threat on suspicion of malicious communications and threats to kill.

Councillor Tanisha Bramwell

He has been bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.

In a statement on Wednesday, Councillor Bramwell said: “The last 24 hours have been incredibly difficult.

"After receiving a death threat, alongside threats directed towards my mother and other family members, I have taken the decision to step back from public events and local activity for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank West Yorkshire Police and Kirklees Council for their swift response and continued support. An arrest has been made, and the investigation remains active.

“I am deeply sorry to my residents and those who were expecting my support this week. Please understand this step back is a necessary safeguard, but my commitment to our community remains unchanged.

“This situation highlights the harsh reality of being in the public eye. Threats and intimidation should never be seen as part of public service. This kind of bullying behaviour must stop.

“My focus will remain on ensuring the safety of my family, and continuing to represent and serve the people of Dewsbury West with determination.”