For Kirklees Council, a third of all 69 seats are up for election, with one seat in each of the 23 wards going to the polls today.

The council currently has a Labour majority with Labour (35 seats), Conservative (18 seats), Liberal Democrat (eight seats), Green (three seats), Kirklees Community Independents Group (four seats) other Independents (one seat).

Of the 23 district seats up for election this year, Labour holds 11, Conservatives eight, Liberal Democrats one, Kirklees Community Independents (KCI) Group one, Independent one, and Green one.

Voters will have their say in the local elections today

Seven Kirklees councillors are standing down this time – Coun Bernard McGuin (Con, Almondbury), Coun Ebrahim Dockrat (KCI, Batley East), Coun Naheed Mather (Labour, Dalton), Coun Elizabeth Reynolds (Labour, Golcar), Coun Donald Firth (Con, Holme Valley South), Coun Adam Gregg (Con, Lindley) and Coun Melanie Stephen (Con, Liversedge and Gomersal).

Anyone wanting to cast their vote will need to show an official form of photo ID when they attend a polling station.