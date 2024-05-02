Local elections 2024: Residents across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen go to the polls to vote in local elections
For Kirklees Council, a third of all 69 seats are up for election, with one seat in each of the 23 wards going to the polls today.
The council currently has a Labour majority with Labour (35 seats), Conservative (18 seats), Liberal Democrat (eight seats), Green (three seats), Kirklees Community Independents Group (four seats) other Independents (one seat).
Of the 23 district seats up for election this year, Labour holds 11, Conservatives eight, Liberal Democrats one, Kirklees Community Independents (KCI) Group one, Independent one, and Green one.
Seven Kirklees councillors are standing down this time – Coun Bernard McGuin (Con, Almondbury), Coun Ebrahim Dockrat (KCI, Batley East), Coun Naheed Mather (Labour, Dalton), Coun Elizabeth Reynolds (Labour, Golcar), Coun Donald Firth (Con, Holme Valley South), Coun Adam Gregg (Con, Lindley) and Coun Melanie Stephen (Con, Liversedge and Gomersal).
Anyone wanting to cast their vote will need to show an official form of photo ID when they attend a polling station.
These can include a passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state, or a Commonwealth country; a driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state; a biometric immigration document; an identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card); a Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card); a Blue Badge; a national identity card issued by an EEA state; an Older Person's Bus Pass; a Disabled Person's Bus Pass.