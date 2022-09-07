Liz Truss ‘understands the challenges that the people of Dewsbury and Mirfield face,’ says Conservative MP
Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood has expressed his delight following the announcement of Liz Truss being appointed Prime Minister
Mr Eastwood, a supporter of Ms Truss throughout the leadership contest, said: “I am delighted that Liz Truss has been appointed Prime Minister and new Leader of the Conservative Party.
"I have backed her throughout the contest, as I feel that she is the best person to take this country forward at this trying time.
“The UK faces some huge challenges, not least the increasing cost of living and continued conflict in Ukraine; I believe that Liz is the best person to bring us through this difficult period.
“It is well-known that Liz attended school in Leeds, she values the area and has visited my constituency more than any other minister or secretary of state.