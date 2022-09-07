News you can trust since 1858
Liz Truss ‘understands the challenges that the people of Dewsbury and Mirfield face,’ says Conservative MP

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood has expressed his delight following the announcement of Liz Truss being appointed Prime Minister

By Adam Cheshire
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 2:00 pm

Mr Eastwood, a supporter of Ms Truss throughout the leadership contest, said: “I am delighted that Liz Truss has been appointed Prime Minister and new Leader of the Conservative Party.

"I have backed her throughout the contest, as I feel that she is the best person to take this country forward at this trying time.

“The UK faces some huge challenges, not least the increasing cost of living and continued conflict in Ukraine; I believe that Liz is the best person to bring us through this difficult period.

“It is well-known that Liz attended school in Leeds, she values the area and has visited my constituency more than any other minister or secretary of state.

“I firmly believe that she understands the challenges that the people of Dewsbury and Mirfield face, and I look forward to working alongside and supporting her in her role as Prime Minister.”

