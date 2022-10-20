Ms Leadbeater said: “The truth is that the real tragedy of the past few weeks has little to do with Liz Truss’ job and everything to do with the lives of the people we are elected to represent.

“The chaos in government and the total failure of leadership has seen inflation and household bills rocket, pushed businesses to the point of closure and seen our NHS and Education sector under unsustainable pressure. That is unforgivable.

“The Conservative Party has lost all authority to govern and cannot impose another Prime Minister with no mandate from the country.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“There must be a General Election now to allow the people of Britain to choose a government that can unite our country and provide a fresh start with a competent, responsible leader who will put the country, not party, first.”