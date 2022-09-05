Liz Truss announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party - and next Prime Minister
Liz Truss has been announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party - and next Prime Minister.
Sir Graham Brady has just made the announcement at Queen Elizabeth II Centre auditorium.
She recieved 81,326 of the votes while competitor Rishi Sunak received 60,399.
In her speech, she paid tribute to the other Tory leadership race candidates, particularly Rishi Sunak.
She said the campaign was "hard-fought" and showed "the depth and breadth of talent" in the party.
She also thanked Boris Johnson for standing up to Vladimir Putin, getting Brexit done, rolling out the Covid vaccine and "crushing Jeremy Corbyn".
Tomorrow she will become prime minister when she visits the Queen in Balmoral for an invitation to form her UK government.
The new Tory leader is now under immediate pressure to announce a plan to tackle soaring energy costs.
It is expected that she will set out her plans later this week.