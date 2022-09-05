Liz Truss announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party - and next Prime Minister

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Truss is the new Conservative Party leader and will become PM tomorrow.

Sir Graham Brady has just made the announcement at Queen Elizabeth II Centre auditorium.

She recieved 81,326 of the votes while competitor Rishi Sunak received 60,399.

In her speech, she paid tribute to the other Tory leadership race candidates, particularly Rishi Sunak.

She said the campaign was "hard-fought" and showed "the depth and breadth of talent" in the party.

She also thanked Boris Johnson for standing up to Vladimir Putin, getting Brexit done, rolling out the Covid vaccine and "crushing Jeremy Corbyn".

Tomorrow she will become prime minister when she visits the Queen in Balmoral for an invitation to form her UK government.

The new Tory leader is now under immediate pressure to announce a plan to tackle soaring energy costs.