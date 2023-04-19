"Be aware the alert is coming, and if you are in control of a vehicle when it does, do not pick up your phone." Road Safety Manager at Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents says.

The Government set up the Emergency Alert scheme to alert people when there’s a danger to life, health, or property in the area they are located.

The test alarm for the Emergency Alerts System will take place on 3pm on Sunday April 23, with millions of phones and tablet devices receiving the alarm.

When the alert runs, people will hear a loud siren-like sound for up to 10 seconds and a message will appear on the screen until the alert is acknowledged.

Rebecca Guy, Road Safety Manager at RoSPA, said: “If the Emergency Alert System sounds when you are in control of a moving vehicle, resist the urge to look at or pick up your phone and continue driving as normal. If you do feel the need to look at your phone, find a safe and legal place to pull over first.

“While technology is an enabling and helpful tool for road users, we do need to be aware of the distraction risks it can pose.

"The message here is simple – be aware the alert is coming, and if you are in control of a vehicle when it does, do not pick up your phone.”

