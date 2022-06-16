Leader of Kirklees Council is on Labour longlist to replace Huddersfield MP

The party has drawn up a long list of seven people. Among the candidates is the Leader of Kirklees Council, Shabir Pandor, who represents Batley West.

Coun Pandor said: "Huddersfield has been a huge part of my life for more than 35 years. I have worked, studied and met my wife in Huddersfield and raised my family in the local area.

"I’ve been a councillor here since 2002, dedicating the past 20 years to improving lives and opportunities for everyone.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of Kirklees Council, Shabir Pandor

"It is my privilege to serve as Leader of Kirklees Council.

"On my watch we are investing £250m into regenerating Huddersfield. We have supported the town to combat Covid-19 and helped to create new jobs for local people.

"I would be honoured to become your MP. If I do, the people of Huddersfield will always be my primary focus.

"I will continue to secure investment to benefit our local communities and work round-the-clock to tackle the cost-of-living crisis for people.

"The Conservatives are divided and out of ideas while Labour is united and have a plan to make Huddersfield even better."