Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner addresses party supporters in Mirfield on campaign visit with Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater
and live on Freeview channel 276
Angela Rayner told those in attendance that the party would act quickly to bring stability to the economy.
The Shadow Deputy Prime Minister’s visit was in support of Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater's campaign in the Spen Valley constituency.
Ms Leadbeater said constituents in the towns and villages of the Spen Valley had been let down by the Conservative Party.
She said: “There are lots of reasons why we need to win here.
“People are desperate for change and just want things to function properly.”
The audience raised issues including access to doctors, support for the care sector, fair funding for local councils, and transport links in the North of England.
Ms Rayner said that a Labour government would bring stability to the economy, build new affordable social housing, put police on the streets, and stop water companies “ripping off their customers” while giving their directors huge bonuses.
Ms Rayner, who has previously worked as a trade union official and care worker, said that she was committed to getting fair wages for staff and the best quality of care for patients.
She said Ms Leadbeater had been a breath of fresh air since she entered Parliament in 2021.
She also encouraged party members to talk to Mirfield and Spen Valley voters about how Labour could lower the cost of living, make a real difference to people's lives and get the country moving forward again.