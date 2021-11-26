Kirklees project that looks to unlock the power of communities handed award

Julie McDowell and Vina Randhawa from Kirklees Council collecting the award from Tony Armstrong, Chief Executive of Locality. © Alex Brenner

The award, which the council have dedicated to inspiring community organisations in local places across Kirklees, is in recognition of how the council and partner organisations are working alongside each other to unlock the power of community,

The annual Locality Awards recognise and celebrate the incredible impact and innovation shown by local community organisations and councils across the country.

The awards were given as part of Locality Convention ’21 - the biggest community sector event of the year.

Kirklees Council won the Keep it local award because of strong evidence of activities where they are working with and alongside community partners. The award also recognises innovative work at neighbourhood scale to bring citizens into strategic decision making on key issues.

Councillor Cathy Scott, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet member for Housing and Democracy said: “For us, this award is recognition for all our amazing community partners in local places across Kirklees.

"We’re committed to building on the strengths and capacity of local communities and working alongside each other to create local solutions to issues which affect us all.

"It’s about putting our relationships first – all of us working as citizens who are connected in our local place.

"Kirklees Council are continuing to invest in projects and activities that are led by local citizens and organisations, so that whoever is best placed to do something is supported in that. We are incredibly proud to work alongside so many inspiring community partners in Kirklees.”

Keep it Local is Locality’s campaign - in partnership with Lloyds Bank Foundation - calling for councils to move away from bureaucratic commissioning and big outsourcing contracts.

Tony Armstrong, Chief Executive of Locality said: “Huge congratulations to Kirklees Council for winning the Keep it Local Award. At Locality, we passionately believe in the power of community to create a fairer, more equitable, more sustainable world. Kirklees Council are the embodiment of our vision. It is wonderful to see a council who put so much energy and thought into their community engagement – and who are so dedicated to including local people in decision making.”

Kirklees Council was joined by five other award winners, each making an incredible difference to the lives of people in their communities across England.