Kirklees councillors share widespread objection to government’s Winter Fuel Allowance cut

The strength of feeling against the government’s decision to scrap the Winter Fuel Allowance for all but the poorest pensioners has been demonstrated in Kirklees.

The Winter Fuel Allowance was previously given to anyone claiming the state pension but in July, the Labour government announced that around 10m pensioners would no longer be eligible.

The move came as part of the bid to plug a £22bn black hole in public finances, which Chancellor Rachel Reeves said had been inherited from the Tories.

Around 63,000 - or 88 per cent - of Kirklees pensioners who used to be eligible for Winter Fuel Payments will be affected by the cuts.

Councillors have shared their objection to the move

Four separate motions were put forward against the decision at a recent Kirklees Council meeting by Kirklees Council’s Lib Dems, Conservatives and two groups of independents.

Each calls for a slightly different resolution but each united in their opposition to the government’s controversial decision.

Among the actions being proposed are that the leader of the council or chief executive write to the government. Members are also wanting to see a greater push towards raising awareness of Pension Credit.

Group Leader of Kirklees Conservatives, Coun David Hall, said: “Rarely has an issue been met with such universal condemnation as this one by the government. This is an action the government does not need to take.

“Scrapping the £300 Winter Fuel Allowance will save the government £1.5bn which they are putting towards inflated wage demands of £10bn from the public sector unions.”

Speaking on the Lib Dem motion, Coun Alison Munro, said: “Stripping support from many of the poorest pensioners in Kirklees just when energy bills are set to rise again is simply wrong.

"It could force vulnerable elderly people in our communities to choose between heating and eating this winter.”

A motion from some members of the Community Alliance, Community Independents and other independents, comments: “Energy companies more than trebled their profits during the pandemic, and the 50 richest families in Britain own a combined £500 billion in wealth – equivalent to half of the UK population’s combined wealth.

“A wealth tax on the richest one per cent would raise billions, yet the government has chosen to target pensioners instead of seeking fairer solutions.”