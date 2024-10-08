Kirklees Council takes back thousands of pounds in unspent cash meant for improvements in Batley, Birstall and Heckmondwike
The cash includes more than £10,000 from the Heckmondike ward alone.
Kirklees councillors were told in February that they could not spend any more of their ward budgets, with immediate effect, as a result of the council’s financial difficulties.
It was also announced that the council would be recouping any uncommitted spend, though already approved commitments would be honoured.
In previous years, each ward was given an annual budget of £20,000 to be spent on local issues and priorities, with a £30,000 boost given in 2020 in response to the pandemic.
But in March, it was agreed that the budgets would be slashed in half to £10,000 to make a £230k yearly saving.
A ward by ward breakdown of the cash the council has recovered from unspent budgets is as follows:
|Ward
|Unallocated Budget
|Batley East
|£0.00
|Batley West
|£4,354.86
|Birstall & Birkenshaw
|£4,163.02
|Cleckheaton
|£0.00
|Heckmondwike
|£10,603.84
|Liversedge & Gomersal
|£0.00
|Dewsbury East
|£0.00
|Dewsbury South
|£697.50
|Dewsbury West
|£0.00
|Mirfield
|£0.00
|Almondbury
|£13,627.04
|Ashbrow
|£7,022.13
|Crosland Moor & Netherton
|£69,304.52
|Dalton
|£6,165.62
|Greenhead
|£59,607.49
|Lindley
|£0.00
|Newsome
|£0.00
|Colne Valley
|£12,410.19
|Denby Dale
|£37,344.23
|Golcar
|£29,540.51
|Holme Valley North
|£0.00
|Holme Valley South
|£0.00
|Kirkburton
|£48,861.90
|Total surrendered:
|£303,702.85
A council spokesperson said: “Councillor ward budgets invested in a range of projects across Kirklees and initiatives that deliver against our shared outcomes in 2023/24.
“The under-spend for the last financial year totalled £303,702.85 and will be used to support wider council savings”.
