Kirklees Council set to privatise dementia care homes - including Claremont House in Heckmondwike - despite wishes of families

Kirklees Council is set to transfer its two remaining residential dementia care homes to the private sector, against the wishes of the families of those who live there.

The future of Claremont House in Heckmondwike and Castle Grange in Newsome has been up in the air for a while, with the council originally looking to close the two homes altogether as financial difficulties took hold.

However, pressure from a campaign group made up of families whose loved ones reside across the properties ultimately saw the council abandon this plan in March.

But cabinet agreed that the local authority could explore transferring the homes to private sector operators.

Families impacted by the plans want to keep the homes council-run and have spoken highly of the services provided

Following a period of consultation and negotiations with potential providers, a report is coming back to cabinet on Tuesday (December 10) which, if approved, would allow the council to complete the transfer, with five operators said to have made formal offers.

The council hopes to have completed the transfer by April 2025 after securing an agreement in January next year.

If this falls through, a further report will be brought to cabinet to determine a way forward which could include the closure of the homes or their continuation under council control with changes to staffing and increased fees for self-funding residents.

The council says its financial position remains “extremely difficult” and the transfer would save on annual operating costs and remove the need to invest in the buildings due to their ageing condition.

On top of this, the plan is to sell the freehold at the time of the business transfer, generating some income for the local authority.

According to the report, three options have been considered by the council – to do nothing, transfer the homes or close the homes completely – with ‘option two’, the transfer, the local authority’s favoured approach and the one to be voted on next week.

Families impacted by the plans are not of the same opinion, wanting to keep the homes council-run and speaking highly of the services provided.

They have continued to express serious concern, including during the council-run period of consultation, though the report to cabinet says that the concerns raised during this time do not represent “substantial or significant” reasons for keeping the homes under its control.

Under the council’s plans, the existing 45 residents and staff would continue to reside or work in the homes with the transfer, with the council only considering providers who are interested in dementia care.

The operator would not be required to maintain the current weekly fee in place for residents – a point of “extreme concern” raised during the consultation.

As for the council’s role in dementia care going forward, the local authority says it wants to focus on providing more specialist services for both older people living with dementia and for people with a learning disability.

Back in October, campaigners launched a petition against the council’s plans to sell off its dementia care homes to the private sector.

Speaking at the time, campaigner Sara Blagborough raised fears that privatisation could result in lower standards of care for residents, increased fees, eviction of residents leading to their deterioration, and in the worst case, death.