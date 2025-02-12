Kirklees Council: People across Batley, Dewsbury and Spen set to be asked for nearly five per cent more council tax
Kirklees Council’s cabinet will be asked to approve the increase as part of a draft budget at their meeting on Tuesday (February 11).
The final budget will then be agreed at a formal meeting of all councillors on March 5.
Some earlier budget proposals have been scrapped, including a controversial plan to reduce the size of every single grey bin across the borough and making Kirklees’ libraries community-run.
Members will be asked to add £0.5m to the budget for winter maintenance to keep the Kirklees transport network moving during extreme weather.
New budget savings of £11m for 2025/26 will focus on reducing administrative costs, maintaining a freeze on recruitment to many council jobs, and efficiencies that have the minimal possible impact on most frontline services for residents.
Up to 100 full time equivalent posts are also at risk of redundancy.
Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Carole Pattison, said: “This year’s budget is a sign that we are starting to turn a corner after too many difficult years for local authorities across the country.
" With rising costs and inadequate central government funding, councils have faced difficult decisions to balance their budgets.
“But this is a budget that gives Kirklees financial stability for the future which is so important to maintain and improve the services people rely on.
“It’s a budget that means our services have the resources they need to get the basics right for everyone in Kirklees.”