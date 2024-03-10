Kirklees Council: Liversedge and Gomersal councillor among six stepping down at next elections
Conservative councillor Melanie Stephen was elected to the Liversedge and Gomersal seat in 2021 and currently serves on the Corporate Governance and Audit Committee.
The leader of the Conservative group described it as “a great pleasure” to have Coun Stephen on the Tory benches and said that she will be missed by local residents.
The other councillors who are standing down are Coun Donald Firth (Conservative, Holme Valley South), Coun Naheed Mather (Labour, Dalton), Coun Bernard McGuin (Conservative, Almondbury), Coun Elizabeth Reynolds (Labour, Golcar) and Coun Adam Gregg (Conservative, Lindley).