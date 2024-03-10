Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conservative councillor Melanie Stephen was elected to the Liversedge and Gomersal seat in 2021 and currently serves on the Corporate Governance and Audit Committee.

The leader of the Conservative group described it as “a great pleasure” to have Coun Stephen on the Tory benches and said that she will be missed by local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad