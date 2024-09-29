Kirklees Council leader says 'we need to get the basics right' as she reveals her priorities
Councillor Carole Pattison (Greenhead, Labour) was elected to lead Kirklees Council after her predecessor – Coun Cathy Scott (Dewsbury East, Community Alliance) – was ousted in a vote of no confidence.
Coun Pattison has now set out her priorities at a recent council meeting.
She explained these include addressing the council’s financial position in a fair and balanced way; making council services more efficient, effective and modern; addressing the challenges of climate change; and continuing investment in Kirklees’ towns and villages.
She also wants to focus on “getting the basics right” and creating a modern organisation that meets residents’ expectations; ensuring the council is a responsible organisation that protects the vulnerable and drives sustainability; and working with partners to empower people to thrive, including through good local health services, education opportunities, and housing.
And she wants to drive local economic growth – especially through the cultural sector, and making the most of opportunities through the council’s relationship with government and West Yorkshire Combined Authority; and work more in a collaborative and inclusive way.
She said: “We do need to get the basics right. I’m sure everyone in this room who’s a member or an officer will be well aware of the number of times it seems that the council doesn’t get things right, and as far as our residents are concerned, we want to meet their expectations as much as we can and are able.”
Councillor Pattison spoke of some of the council’s recent successes, namely the ‘Good’ Ofsted outcome and the improvement in Children’s Services over the years, the progression of the Cultural Heart scheme, along with major developments across Dewsbury and the £11.5bn Transpennine Route Upgrade.
She also told the meeting of the administration’s push to work more collaboratively with opposition parties and the importance of working with and "pulling in the same direction” as the West Yorkshire Mayor, new government and local MPs.
