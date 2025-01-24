Kirklees Council leader on how she plans to restore people's faith in the local authority

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

She took over as Leader in July last year, and vowed to turn Kirklees Council would become a more honest, transparent and open authority.

Six months on and weeks away from a whole council meeting to agree the final annual budget, and Coun Carole Pattison says it’s all about getting “back to basics” and focusing on what people need most.

“We’ve had to have a really good look at everything that we do, right across the council and make sure that it is provided in the most efficient way and the best way that responds to the needs of our residents – not necessarily the organisation and how that feels – but what the people out there need,” she said.

“That’s what my ‘back to basics’ is really all about, because the more that we get right and do properly in terms of providing our services, the more that those services will be provided well and people won’t necessarily feel that we’ve trimmed a little bit of fat.”

Kirklees Council's leader Coun Carole Pattison

The council’s annual budget will be published on February 3 for consideration by the authority’s cabinet, with a final annual budget set to be agreed at a meeting of all Kirklees councillors on March 5.

It’s been a tough few years for the council as far as finances are concerned, with a £47m shortfall in 2023/24 marking a particularly difficult point, when effective bankruptcy was a very real threat. While this may no longer be the case, the year has seen service cuts, closures and price increases as pressures linger on.

Elsewhere, there have been more popular developments as some of the borough’s most significant regeneration projects have taken major steps forward.

Some of the more controversial cost-cutting proposals have been axed or softened, with plans to roll out car parking fees less severe as first envisaged, and plans to slash the size of grey bins and make some libraries community-run scrapped altogether.

Councillor Pattison said: “The cuts that we have had to make and follow through with are from previous budgets that have been hard and have affected people.

"Since I became the leader, I have tried to soften the blow on some of those as much as possible, like the parking charges.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to save Dewsbury Leisure Centre but we have looked at other buildings – our libraries for instance, we have been able to keep those going. We’ve looked at better ways of providing those services again with the resource that we have, so we have tried to soften the blow.

“How can I restore their faith? I’d say it’s only by our actions, by what I’ve already done and what I will continue to do to make sure that what we do is for our residents’ benefit as much as possible and that the cuts we have to make don’t affect them badly in any shape or form and that where possible we are putting things back into place.”

