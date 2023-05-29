The leader of the council, who represents Labour for Batley West, has placed outgoing Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed, Labour for Dewsbury South, as the cabinet member responsible for Environment, while Cathy Scott and Eric Firth, both Dewsbury East, and Viv Kendrick (Heckmondwike) continue in their roles as cabinet member for Housing and Democracy, Transport and Children respectively.

Coun Pandor said:

“I’m really pleased to confirm these cabinet appointments. My team has the right blend of experience, enthusiasm and ideas to drive our work forwards.

Leader of Kirklees Council Shabir Pandor

“I’m looking forward to working with cabinet colleagues to build a stronger economy and improve lives and opportunities for residents in all parts of Kirklees.

“The team are already hard at work on improving our infrastructure, helping residents through the cost-of-living crisis and much more besides. There are challenges ahead but I know this is the right team to face up to them on behalf of local people.”

Following the local elections earlier in May, the Labour party retained an overall majority of councillors on Kirklees Council, meaning that the Leader and nine cabinet positions will be filled by Labour councillors.

Seven of the nine existing cabinet members retain their current cabinet position and portfolio. Coun Will Simpson, who serves Denby Dale, announced he was stepping down from the cabinet, with coun Naheed Mather taking on the Culture and Greener Kirklees portfolio. Coun Ahmed, therefore, takes on the vacant Environment portfolio.