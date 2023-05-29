News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Kirklees Council leader insists he has ‘right team to face up to challenges ahead’ after cabinet reshuffle

Shabir Pandor has refreshed his cabinet team as the new municipal year gets under way - with councillors from Dewsbury and Heckmondwike continuing in responsible positions.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The leader of the council, who represents Labour for Batley West, has placed outgoing Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed, Labour for Dewsbury South, as the cabinet member responsible for Environment, while Cathy Scott and Eric Firth, both Dewsbury East, and Viv Kendrick (Heckmondwike) continue in their roles as cabinet member for Housing and Democracy, Transport and Children respectively.

Coun Pandor said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased to confirm these cabinet appointments. My team has the right blend of experience, enthusiasm and ideas to drive our work forwards.

Leader of Kirklees Council Shabir PandorLeader of Kirklees Council Shabir Pandor
Leader of Kirklees Council Shabir Pandor
Most Popular

“I’m looking forward to working with cabinet colleagues to build a stronger economy and improve lives and opportunities for residents in all parts of Kirklees.

“The team are already hard at work on improving our infrastructure, helping residents through the cost-of-living crisis and much more besides. There are challenges ahead but I know this is the right team to face up to them on behalf of local people.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the local elections earlier in May, the Labour party retained an overall majority of councillors on Kirklees Council, meaning that the Leader and nine cabinet positions will be filled by Labour councillors.

Seven of the nine existing cabinet members retain their current cabinet position and portfolio. Coun Will Simpson, who serves Denby Dale, announced he was stepping down from the cabinet, with coun Naheed Mather taking on the Culture and Greener Kirklees portfolio. Coun Ahmed, therefore, takes on the vacant Environment portfolio.

Former Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed, Labour for Dewsbury South, will be the cabinet member responsible for Environment.Former Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed, Labour for Dewsbury South, will be the cabinet member responsible for Environment.
Former Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed, Labour for Dewsbury South, will be the cabinet member responsible for Environment.
Read More
‘Exciting’ preparations in full flow as Mirfield school approaches 30th birthday
Related topics:Shabir PandorLabourKirklees CouncilDewsburyKirkleesMayor