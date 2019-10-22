Kirklees Council honoured for work with young offenders

Kirklees Council has earned a prestigious honour for its work in diverting young people away from crime.

The council’s Youth Offending Team was praised at national level after demonstrating high-quality restorative justice and making a real difference in the lives of offenders and victims.

Restorative justice is an approach which brings people into communication after they have been affected by crime. The victim and the offender are able to share their experience of what happened, to discuss who was harmed by the crime and to agree on how the offender can repair it.

The aim is for victims to be empowered by giving them a voice in the criminal justice system, reducing their feelings of powerlessness and anxiety. For offenders, it discourages them from causing further harm and encourages them to take responsibility for their actions by learning about the consequences of their behaviour.

The council has been awarded the Restorative Service Quality Mark (RSQM) by the Restorative Justice Council to recognise the high standard of work it carries out with victims, young people and the community in addressing youth crime.

Councillor Viv Kendrick, Cabinet member for Children, said: “It is well established that restorative justice has benefits for victims and young people alike. It can reduce the risk of re-offending, help victims to overcome the stress of the crime and often gives both parties a greater sense that justice has been served.

“Along with our partners, the Kirklees Youth Offending Team do an excellent job in helping us to create safe and cohesive communities and support young people to achieve better outcomes. The RSQM is a well-deserved badge of quality.”

Jim Simon, chief executive of the Restorative Justice Council, said: “High quality restorative interventions play a key role in diverting young people away from the criminal justice system. Congratulations to Kirklees Youth Offending Team on achieving the RSQM, which demonstrates its commitment to providing safe and effective restorative practice throughout its service.”