Geoff Kernan has been selected by the Mirfield Labour party as its candidate in the local elections on Thursday, May 4.

Geoff said: “I am honoured to be selected again to fight Mirfield in the council election. Last year we made significant gains in Mirfield, with a 13 per cent swing to Labour from the Tories.

“I want Mirfield and its residents to benefit from Labour's efforts to make Kirklees greener, to reduce local traffic congestion and pollution, to continue successfully prioritising care for vulnerable children and adults and to ensure greater focus and value on our small businesses.”

“Over the last year we have had three Prime Ministers, four Foreign Secretaries, three Home Secretaries and five Education Secretaries. At the same time, the Tories continually aim to hit ordinary working people and their families and have penalised hard-working people on low incomes by voting to reduce universal credit and opposing cost of living wage increases.

“I will work for all in Mirfield.”

Geoff, a retired IT consultant and project manager who has helped to fight climate change and address inequality, is married and has two sons, and the family have lived in the area for 30 years.