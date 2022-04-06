Kirklees Council elections: List of candidates in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

A third of all 69 seats are up for election, with one seat in all of Kirklees’ 23 wards going to the polls on Thursday, May 5.

The council is currently in no overall control with Labour (33 seats), Conservative (19 seats), Liberal Democrat (nine seats), Green (three seats), Holme Valley Independents (three seats) and other Independents (two seats).

Of the seats up for election this year, Labour hold 11, Conservatives six, Lib Dems four, Holme Valley Independents one and Green one.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 5

Here are the candidates standing in the wards around North Kirklees.

Batley East: Abdul Aziz Daji (Workers Party of Britain), Simon James Duffy (Green Party), Keiron Gavaghan (Conservative), David Andrew Shepherd (Lib Dem), Adam Zaman (Labour).

Batley West: Mohammed Laher (Conservative), Stephen James Long (Lib Dem), Gwen Lowe (Labour), Jack Senior (Green Party).

Birstall and Birkenshaw: Tahir Akram (Green Party), Liz Smaje (Conservative), Julie Margaret Smith (Labour), Louise Mary Walsh (Lib Dem).

Cleckheaton: Piers John Briggs (Conservative), John Craig Lawson (Lib Dem), Khalid Ahmed Patel (Labour).

Dewsbury East: Sir Archibald Stanton Earl 'Eaton (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party), Keith Mallinson (Conservative), Gideon Barry Richards (Green Party), Cathy Scott (Labour), Dan Woodlock (Lib Dem).

Dewsbury South: Masood Ahmed (Labour), Sean David Guy (Conservative), Dennis Hullock (Lib Dem), Albert Henry Parker (Green Party).

Dewsbury West: Ammar Anwar (Labour), Sajid Hussain (Conservative), John Edward Rossington (Lib Dem), Nicholas Eugene Whittingham (Green Party).

Heckmondwike: Itrat Ali (Conservative), Zahid Hanif Kahut (Workers Party of Britain), Viv Kendrick (Labour), Josie Pugsley (Lib Dem).

Liversedge and Gomersal: David James Hall (Conservative), Jude McKaig (Labour), Linda Elizabeth Simmons (Green Party), David Peter Snee (Lib Dem).

Mirfield: Stephen John Bird (Lib Dem), Geoff Kernan (Labour), Vivien Lees-Hamilton (Conservative), Catherine Helen Whittingham (Green Party).

The election count will take place on Friday, May 6, from 8.45am, with results to be announced throughout the day.

In order to vote in May’s local elections, you need to be registered to vote. The deadline to apply is midnight on April 14. For more information, to check if you are registered already or register to vote now, visit Kirklees Council’s website.

If you don’t want to or can’t visit a polling station to vote this year, you can vote by post. The deadline to apply is 5pm on April 19.