Kirklees Council elections: Here is the full list of candidates standing in the wards across Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
A third of all 69 seats are up for election, with one seat in each of the 23 wards going to the polls on Thursday, May 2.
The council currently has a Labour majority with Labour (35 seats), Conservative (18 seats), Liberal Democrat (eight seats), Green (three seats), Kirklees Community Independents Group (four seats) other Independents (one seat).
Of the 23 district seats up for election this year, Labour holds 11, Conservatives eight, Liberal Democrats one, Kirklees Community Independents (KCI) Group one, Independent one, and Green one.
Seven Kirklees councillors are standing down this time – Coun Bernard McGuin (Con, Almondbury), Coun Ebrahim Dockrat (KCI, Batley East), Coun Naheed Mather (Labour, Dalton), Coun Elizabeth Reynolds (Labour, Golcar), Coun Donald Firth (Con, Holme Valley South), Coun Adam Gregg (Con, Lindley) and Coun Melanie Stephen (Con, Liversedge and Gomersal).
Several prominent members of the council are seeking re-election, including cabinet members Coun Eric Firth (Dewsbury East), Coun Jackie Ramsay (Dewsbury South) and Mussarat Pervaiz (Dewsbury West), as well as former council leader Coun Shabir Pandor (Batley West).
Below is a ward by ward breakdown of every candidate standing this year in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield, with sitting councillors in bold.
Batley East
BLOOM, Jon – Liberal Democrats.
DAJI, Aziz – Independent.
DUFFY, Simon – Green Party.
LUCITT, Phillip Anthony – Labour Party.
MAYMAN, Neil – Conservative Party.
Batley West
BIRD, Stephen John – Liberal Democrats.
KAHUT, Zahid – Independent.
PANDOR, Shabir – Labour and Co-operative Party.
PHILLIPS, John Lydon – Green Party.
RIAZ, Fatima – Conservative Party.
Birstall and Birkenshaw
AKRAM, Tahir – Green Party.
SMITH, Julie Margaret – Labour Party.
THOMPSON, Mark Stephen – Conservative Party.
WALSH, Louise Mary – Liberal Democrats.
Cleckheaton
BRIGGS, Piers John – Conservative Party.
PINNOCK, Kathryn Mary – Liberal Democrats.
PRICE, Martin – Green Party.
WHITE, Jessica – Labour Party.
Dewsbury East
COWAN, John – Conservative Party.
FIRTH, Eric – Labour and Co-operative Party.
HULLOCK, Dennis – Liberal Democrats.
RICHARDS, Gideon Barry – Green Party.
WHARTON, Michael – Independent.
Dewsbury South
BECK, Richard – Independent.
DARWAN, Hanifa – Independent.
DISKEN, Bernard Thomas – Liberal Democrats.
GUY, Sean David – Conservative Party.
MADDOX, Shaun – Independent.
RAMSAY, Jackie – Labour and Co-operative Party.
WHITTINGHAM, Nicholas Eugene – Green Party.
Dewsbury West
BRAMWELL, Tanisha – Independent.
COPE, Simon John – Green Party.
HUSSAIN, Sajid – Conservative Party.
PERVAIZ, Mussarat Shaheen – Labour Party.
ROSSINGTON, John Edward – Liberal Democrats.
Heckmondwike
ARSHAD, Ali – Independent.
HALL, Steve – Labour Party.
HUSSAIN, Amin – Conservative Party.
PUGSLEY, Josie – Liberal Democrats.
SIMPSON, Graham – Green Party.
Liversedge and Gomersal
AMENDE, Erica Susan – Labour Party.
HOLT, Caroline Jane – Conservative Party.
SIMMONS, Linda Elizabeth – Green Party.
SNEE, David Peter – Liberal Democrats.
Mirfield
BOLT, Martyn – Conservative Party.
GRIFFITH-JONES, Sam – Reform UK.
KERNAN, Geoff – Labour Party.
LONG, Stephen James – Liberal Democrats.
WHITTINGHAM, Catherine Helen – Green Party.