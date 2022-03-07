Kirklees Council begins talks with Ukrainian community about support needed

They have already begun talks with the Ukrainian community in the borough to investigate what is needed locally.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that could mean accepting Ukrainians who have fled the war zone.

Senior Labour councillor Carole Pattison said: “Kirklees is a place of welcome.

Kyiv residents and volunteers stand on top of APC while they prepare a rear post with trenches in Kyiv. Photo: Getty Images

“We have a very proud history when it comes to supporting individuals and families who are seeking safety and this will be no different.

“Our message to refugees fleeing Ukraine is that you are welcome here.”

An emotional meeting at Huddersfield’s Ukrainian Club last weekend was attended by campaigners, community leaders and politicians.

In a cross-party statement the leaders of the Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent groups on Kirklees Council have pledged their “unwavering support” to the Ukrainian residents living in the district.

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney, who is vice-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Ukraine, said it was “heart-breaking to hear the personal stories of worries and suffering of their friends and family back in Ukraine”.

He added: “Our whole country is united in support of the Ukrainian people.

“Local people are asking me how they can help in many different ways. I was at Marsden Junior School and one young girl asked how she could donate three of her toys to children in Ukraine.”

Coun Pattison, the council’s cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said the Russian invasion and the developing situation in Ukraine was “of a huge concern” to the council.

She added: “We want to help those who have had their lives uprooted and we will work with our West Yorkshire neighbours and the Government to support the programmes that will inevitably be needed as the crisis unfolds.