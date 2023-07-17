Kim Leadbeater MP: Tory policies have made our streets and our communities less safe

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater officially launched the 'Pavements are for People' campaign during a visit to Fairfield School.

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: As John Robins, West Yorkshire’s Chief Constable, made clear recently, the police just don’t have the manpower or the resources to do the job the public expects and deserves.

Tory policies over the past 13 years have made our streets and our communities less safe.

But it’s not enough just to complain about cuts.

I believe in working together with all the agencies and local organisations concerned and taking action where possible.

So in the past two weeks I have held two powerful roundtables, on anti-social behaviour and road safety, and launched my ‘Pavements are for People’ campaign.

In Parliament, I spoke up about the dangers of off-road quad bikes and scooters.

I drew MPs’ attention to emails sent by residents in Birstall and Gomersal where, as one man put it, they fear “it’s only a matter of time before these people kill somebody".

Parliament breaks up for the summer this week with the government in disarray and more out of touch than ever.

But while they have run out of ideas, here in Batley and Spen I’m working hard on your priorities.

I’m delighted that Batley town centre is heading for a multi-million-pound makeover, after I fought hard for government investment.

I met local businesspeople to look at how we can ensure the plans, including part pedestrianisation, can work for everybody in the community.

And I’ve been pushing hard for investment in many of our other towns and villages too.

We’re making good progress in Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton and I’m determined that nowhere in the constituency should be overlooked.

I love hearing younger people’s thoughts on what’s best for the area.

I held my latest Youth Forum recently and visited no fewer than nine schools in the past month – Fairfield, Upper Batley High School, Manorfield, Spen Valley High, Carlton Juniors, Hartshead, Roberttown Primary, Hightown and Park Road.

And it was lovely to meet Batley Grammar pupils on their visit to Parliament.

It’s been a great time for community events too.

I had a delicious meal at Scholes lunch club and I attended The Great Get Together and Run for Jo, Batley Pride, Cleckheaton Farmers’ Market, summer fayres in Birkenshaw and at St John’s Church in Cleck, Petanque day in Firth Park and the East Bierley Scarecrow competition, to name just a few.

It has certainly been a very busy period.

On the second anniversary of my election on July 1 we calculated that my team and I had responded to more than 22,000 emails and helped deal with over 9,000 issues raised by local people.

I love to keep busy – but I have to admit I’m looking forward to a holiday in August as I’m sure many of you are too.

So whatever you’ve got planned, I hope you have fun.

Thanks for reading.