As I am writing this, Parliament is in Easter recess – which for me means time to reflect on some of the work the government has been doing since the start of the year.

Just recently, some accomplishments include; a £1.6 billion investment to tackle potholes being delivered to councils this month, £150K for improvement for flood defences in Mirfield, and announcing reforms to pharmacies; offering patients suffering depression convenient support, making the contraceptive pill available free of charge, cutting red tape to give patients easier access to consultations and increasing funding for medicine supply.

The Department for Transport announced a further £415million for the TransPennine Route Upgrade, which will deliver better services for rail passengers and make Mirfield Train Station fully accessible, something which is long overdue.

Internationally, I have been reflecting too. The deal agreed between Israel and Hamas was a moment of huge hope and relief. Yet, on March 18, it was reported that over 400 civilian Palestinians were killed in missile strikes and artillery barrages.

Kim Leadbeater MBE MP and local school children taking part in the Great British Spring Clean 2025.

This is an appalling loss of life, and I mourn the loss of every civilian.

The UK is working closely with partners to advance the cause of peace, as more bloodshed is not in the interest of the Palestinian or Israeli people.

I was very pleased to see the Prime Minister show international leadership in forging a Coalition of the Willing to build a sustainable peace in Ukraine taking a leading role on the world stage in promoting justice and peace.

I am proud to see the government maintaining a level head in the face of increasing global insecurity.

In recent weeks, the government held a historic recall of Parliament to secure the future of British steel and protect thousands of jobs.

Last month, the Bill Committee for my Private Members’ Bill came to an end, having sat for over 80 hours, scrutinising the legislation line by line.

If passed, the bill would allow terminally-ill adults choice at the end of life.

It is now ready to go back to the House of Commons in May, to be voted on by MPs.

This month saw the annual Great British Spring Clean organised by Keep Britian Tidy take place in Spen Valley, with litter-picking events taking place across the constituency.

I was proud to organise events in Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton, and join many more in Mirfield, Roberttown and East Bierley – arranged by some of the many wonderful community groups we have in the constituency, including Mirfield in Bloom, Roberttown in Bloom, Keep Hecky Tidy and East Bierley Village Preservation Society.

It was also exciting to facilitate the launch of Keep Britain Tidy’s new ‘Litter Pact’ project in Heckmondwike which focuses on behavioural change to tackle the epidemic of littering.

Keeping our local community looking clean and beautiful is something that is really important to me, and I hope this project gives everyone in Spen Valley a chance to love where they live.

In recent weeks, I have had meetings with the council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority to discuss plans for the local area, and the authorities’ strategy to combat violence against women and girls.

I met with inspirational local campaigner, 14-year-old Zach Eagling, who is campaigning to improve disability access on public transport.

I met with Change Grow Live in Mirfield to see their Night Safety Bus – where they provide support with alcohol and drugs use, and the Ask For Angela scheme.