Kim Leadbeater MP: Reflecting on the events of the past year

Kim Leadbeater MP.

​​The festive season is well and truly upon us and like many of you I’ll be using it to reflect on the events of the past year and on my hopes for 2025. For me, this year has certainly been a busy one in which I’ve done my best to work hard on representing the people of Spen Valley.

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: The general election result in July put a responsibility on the new Labour government, and on me personally, to deliver the change that people voted for. Being in government isn’t easy and change will take time.

We have had to make some extremely difficult decisions to start to get the country and our public services back on their feet. We inherited a stagnant economy, a black hole in our finances and vital services like the NHS and education in a dreadful state. We’ve only had six months to begin to repair the damage but we are determined to get the job done.

On a personal level, I have been kept very busy in Parliament with my bill on choice at the end of life for terminally ill adults. It passed its first hurdle last month and will now come under close scrutiny by a committee of MPs in the new year.

I want to thank all those locally who have said how grateful they are that I’m proposing this important reform. But while it’s time consuming, I’m determined to carry on with all the other vital work of being a good constituency MP.

That means speaking up on a wide range of issues from the future of our public buildings like Cleckheaton Town Hall, the need to keep our communities safe from crime and anti-social behaviour, and to ensure that services like waste disposal and recycling are delivered in a way that meets local needs.

I was proud to see Britain’s first ever woman Chancellor deliver her budget in October. It contained some very tough measures that were vital in putting the economy back on a stable footing. I don’t underestimate the impact some of those have had, but I believe that it’s right to prioritise the long-term benefits of growth, increased prosperity and improved public services.

The end of the year is also an opportunity to say a big thank you to all those who work hard, day in day out, to make all our towns and villages brighter, cleaner and more cohesive. There are far too many to mention, but every litter pick, every charity event, every summer fair and local volunteer group helps keep Spen Valley the very special place it is. Every sports day or Park Run, all the Great Get Togethers, and the many Remembrance Day services strengthen our communities and remind us of all that we have in common.

Internationally, it’s been an incredibly tough year. The death and destruction in Gaza and Lebanon have been horrific, the people of Ukraine continue to pay a heavy price for Russia’s illegal invasion, and across the world natural disasters have taken many lives and destroyed even more livelihoods.

Looking forward we must continue to push for ceasefires and peace agreements and tough, effective action against climate change.

It’s been a difficult year in so many ways, but I want to wish everyone reading this a peaceful Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.

Best wishes,

Kim