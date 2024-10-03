Kim Leadbeater MP: Party conference season and getting on with fixing the country

Kim Leadbeater MP running the Daily Mile with local schoolchildren and Steph Peacock, the Minister for Sport.

​Last week was Labour Party conference in Liverpool – the first conference in 15 years with Labour in government. It rained, a lot, but the weather didn’t dampen spirits and the conference was buzzing with ideas and conversations about the work the new government has already started to do to change the country for the better.

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: Of course, there is a huge amount to do; it won’t happen overnight, and I understand the frustration people may feel about that. But for my part, I am fully committed to addressing the challenges head-on and doing all I can to ensure we succeed in creating the change people in Spen Valley want to see.

At conference I spoke on a number of panels on a range of topics including civility in politics, violence against women and girls and combatting extremism and building strong communities.

I heard excellent speeches, from our Home Secretary on making our streets safer, the Deputy Prime Minister on getting Britain building again and the Education Secretary and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, on putting arts, sport and music back at the heart of the curriculum.

One of the highlights for me was running the Daily Mile with local schoolchildren and Steph Peacock, the Minister for Sport. This initiative encourages young people to take part in 15 minutes of physical activity every day which research shows will not only enhance children’s fitness but also boost concentration in class.

The government has just launched its ‘Curriculum Review’ which I would encourage everyone to contribute to, and I do hope one of the outcomes is to put physical literacy at the heart of the curriculum.

The priority of conference was an opportunity for the government to set out its wider vision for the country. It’s no secret that the country is facing some serious challenges: from the cost of living to the state of public services, many things aren’t working for ordinary people.

For 14 years, the Tories failed to deal with any of these challenges. In many cases, they made them worse, cutting funding for transport, councils, schools and police.

This Labour government is now having to take some difficult decisions to fix our public finances and services. These won’t always be popular decisions – we know that, but, for the country’s long-term success they will have to be made.

I know it sounds bleak, but it’s not all doom and gloom. This government will give people hope, tell people we’re taking difficult decisions so that we can see a better country, and there is light at the end of the tunnel.

It wasn’t always like this; you didn’t used to have to wait months to see a doctor, you used to see police on our streets instead of thugs or criminals and you could drive from Cleckheaton to Mirfield without getting a puncture from the potholes. Surely those things are not too much to ask?

But really, we’re aiming higher. We want to see a more equal country, one where everyone has the same chance of getting on, getting a job and owning a home. A country with world-class healthcare and education.

There’s a huge amount of work to do, and many more challenges ahead, but the work has begun to turn the country around and get it going again.

As always, I’m keen to hear what you have to say. If there is anything you think I can

help with, please do get in touch with my office: [email protected].

Very best wishes,

Kim