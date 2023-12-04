Kim Leadbeater MP: Optimism and determination can triumph!

​​The news that Batley Sports and Tennis Centre has been saved from closure is fantastic and a real success for all the local residents and users of the centre who joined me in campaigning so hard to keep it.

Kim Leadbeater joined the Heckmondwike Players at the Comrades Club in a busy weekend of festive events.

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: While some people claimed its fate was already sealed, I refused to give up and by working with the management of KAL and so many committed individuals we have shown that optimism and determination can triumph.

I called on the government to provide additional support for councils to protect local services but it fell on deaf ears. Even so, Kirklees Council have worked hard to produce a plan which means that the full range of services will continue to be available to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s my job as MP to stand up for the services and facilities that constituents rely on. Which is why I’m backing further campaigns to protect care homes and town halls and I’m opposing the plan to end free parking in Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Birstall and Batley.

The fantastic variety of towns and villages helps make being MP for Batley and Spen such a privilege and a pleasure. They all have their separate characters and identities, but are all equally proud of their local communities and of the beautiful part of Yorkshire that we all call home.

I’ve enjoyed getting round nearly all of them for the Christmas fairs, lights switch-ons and other events that make this time of year so special.

The current constituency will disappear at the general election next year and I will be standing in the new Spen Valley seat. I will miss Batley, which has played such a big part in my life, but I am already enjoying getting to know the people of Mirfield and Kirkheaton better and understanding their concerns and priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m constantly struck by the fact that, no matter where we live and despite the pride we have in our local areas, the vast majority of the challenges we face in our daily lives are ones we all share.

The cost of living is the most pressing concern for many, with the price of the weekly shop, energy bills and other expenses still going up all the time. There’s the worry about getting quick and easy access to a GP or NHS dentist, and the fear that the care sector cannot cope with supporting an ageing population with ever more scarce resources.

It’s not just individuals who are feeling worse off after 13 years of Conservative government – our communities have suffered too. By contrast, Labour has a plan to make our towns and villages safer and more prosperous by reintroducing banking facilities, giving councils powers to tackle shuttered up shops, more police on the streets, and replacing business rates with a fairer system.

I believe a change of government can start to tackle many of these deep-seated problems that have been neglected for too long. And at a local level I will continue to put all my energy into pushing for improved services and better, more accessible amenities so we have even more reasons to be proud of where we live in the future.