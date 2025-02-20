Kim Leadbeater MP: It’ll take time to turn things around

I appreciate that people want to see quick results and I understand the frustration many feel.

​​I hope that you and your families have had a good February. I expect that, like me, you’ll be looking forward to some warmer weather in the coming weeks.

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: With March comes spring. This is a season of change, renewal, and growth.

I plan to throw myself into this spirit as I look to the challenges and potential of the future months.

In terms of the national picture, there are many challenges to overcome but the government is working hard to try and turn things around and provide some hope and optimism for the future.

I appreciate that people want to see quick results and I understand the frustration many feel but given the dire state of the economy, along with current global instability, it will take time to turn things around.

I hope we can start to see some shoots of recovery this year which can then be built on in the coming years.

This month I have voted for the Water Special Measures Bill to hold polluters to account, the Fraud, Error and Recovery Bill to ensure that anyone cheating the benefits system is caught and the money recovered.

I also voted to increase the money received by pensioners, local policing, and local government and for the establishment of an Armed Forces Commissioner to improve life for service members and their families.

As my Private Member’s Bill on assisted dying makes its progress through Parliament I continue to reflect on how important an issue this is.

There is a significant amount of work to do, but I am so grateful for all of the support and well-wishes I receive from members of the public on a daily basis.

You may have seen NHS England figures released recently that show NHS waiting lists fell for the fourth month in a row in December 2024, despite winter pressures.

Since the election the waiting lists have fallen by nearly 160,000 people.

This is just one of the areas that this government is putting our country back on the right track.

In Parliament I also asked a question during PMQs about the Prime Minister’s plans to focus on prevention and early intervention when it comes to the nation’s health in order to reduce pressure on the NHS.

This question was prompted by the recent announcement of increased funding of Public Health grants for local services.

In more local matters I am looking forward to the launch of the Great British Spring Clean 2025.

There will be events happening locally run by groups like Keep Hecky Tidy, Mirfield in Bloom, East Bierley Village Preservation Society, and The Calder Conservation Group.

I was formerly the chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Tidy Britain and the issue of having communities we can feel proud of is one I feel strongly about.

Helping to keep our public spaces clean is one of the ways that we can show pride in our local area and respect for each other.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you the best and reiterate that if you have any concerns please get in touch and me and my team will do our best to help you.

Kim