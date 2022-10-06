Kim Leadbeater MP: I will never stop fighting for the investment needed in Batley and Spen

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: While I’m pleased that the government finally agreed with Labour on the need to hold down domestic energy prices, I am very concerned that the mini-budget put the cost on working people through higher borrowing and interest rates that have pushed up the price of mortgages and so much else.

Tax cuts for the wealthiest, with no confirmation that benefits will rise in line with inflation, cannot be right. The chancellor won’t say how those tax cuts will be paid for, and I fear it will mean less for services like health and education, which we all rely on.

I attended my first full Labour Conference in Liverpool recently, and I’m very proud that under Keir Starmer we are now united in offering a credible, responsible and fair alternative to the current divided and out of touch Conservative government.

Kim Leadbeater MP listens to speeches on the final day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool on September 28. Photo: Getty Images

We need to ensure that communities like Batley and Spen are not ignored, and that the issues that local people care about are kept on the political agenda. Political choices in Westminster impact all our lives. I have supported and signed off a multi-million pound levelling-up project for Batley town centre, but I fear that Liz Truss will leave areas like ours behind. I will never stop fighting for the investment we need.

I know that we have issues locally with anti-social behaviour, dangerous driving, parking, and the illegal use of motorbikes and quad bikes. The frustrating thing for me is that I don’t have any direct control over these things – but please be assured that I will continue to work with all the relevant agencies to address these problems, which I know cause huge amounts of stress for people.

I’m very pleased that the police are continuing with Operation Torrbank, which over 24 days saw more than 350 drivers fined and 37 cars seized. Just this week 16 drivers were ticketed in one day.

The police’s Operation Taskabbey has also led to numerous motorbikes and quads being seized and their riders being reported for driving with no licence or insurance. So action is being taken, despite limited resources.

If there are problems where you live please continue to report any incidents to the police.