Kim Leadbeater MP: I believe that political education is key
Kim Leadbeater MP writes: The government is continuing with their extensive legislative programme to fix the foundations and improve things for people across the country, and Spen Valley.
In the last few weeks, I have voted to introduce robust safeguards and protections for children and give young people the best start in life through the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. I voted to end no fault evictions, limit how much landlords can charge upfront, and improve conditions for renters with the Renter’s Rights Bill. And I voted to give a boost to state education by funding 6,500 new teachers by scrapping the VAT exemption and business rates relief of private schools.
In 2024, I introduced my Private Members’ Bill – which if passed would allow terminally-ill adults choice at the end of life. At the end of November, MPs voted to take the bill to the next stage, and in December, I put together my Bill Committee, who will scrutinise the bill, and take evidence from a range of sources, before it returns to Parliament in the coming months. I am looking forward to continuing to work with colleagues and campaigners on such a powerful and important piece of legislation.
As well as working on my Private Members’ Bill, in my role as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, I supported Lisa Nandy on the launch of the government’s consultation on ticket touting, and the announcement of £60 million for creative industries. I also met with Tony Sutton from the Rugby Football League to hear about his plans for the sport, and discuss our fantastic local clubs; Mirfield ARLFC, Birkenshaw Bluedogs and Birstall Victoria. I spoke to former Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield, now at the Centre for Young Lives, to talk about their play commission – vital research on why play is so critical to children’s wellbeing. I joined the Richmond Group of charities to discuss how we can promote opportunities for people with long-term health conditions to be more physically active.
Outside London, recent weeks have seen some very significant international developments. Against a backdrop of death, destruction and devastation that has gone on for far too long, a ceasefire in the Middle East and return of the hostages provides hope for lasting peace.
On the other side of the Atlantic, we have seen the inauguration of Donald J Trump as President of the United States, bringing a new era of challenges and opportunities in international relations.
But most importantly, back at home in Spen Valley, I have had the pleasure of visiting many local schools, sports clubs and organisations. Sadly, the New Year began with flooding in our local area. I visited Battyeford Football Club in Mirfield to meet volunteers cleaning up and offer my support with future prevention and fundraising.
I delivered an assembly to Year 10 pupils at Whitcliffe Mount Academy in Cleckheaton, about my role as a Member of Parliament, and the importance of democracy. Visiting local schools and speaking to children is something that is very important to me, and I believe political education is key for allowing people to make informed choices later in life.
In Heckmondwike, I was pleased to host a shopping event as part of the opening celebrations of Lime Tree Boutique, a new local independent clothing store.
Plenty going on – as ever – locally, nationally and internationally. We can’t solve every problem that comes our way, but my team and I will always do our very best to help.
Thanks for reading,
Kim