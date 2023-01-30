After hearing from regular users of the baths before Christmas, she facilitated a second meeting so that customers could put their concerns direct to Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL).

More than 20 people joined Ms Leadbeater alongside KAL chief executive, Alasdair Brown, and head of development, Ruth Metcalfe, to ask questions and seek assurances about the future of the site.

Mr Brown said Batley was one of three sites, along with Colne Valley Leisure Centre in Slaithwaite and Deighton Sports Arena in Huddersfield, that were closed on a temporary basis on December 16 due to rising expenditure, including energy costs.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater at Batley Baths and Recreation Centre

Increased running costs combined with staff wages prompted the “painful” decision.

Among the concerns outlined by customers was the impact on the elderly and disabled who were not able to travel further afield to other sites, and whether alternative funding could be found to support and improve the building.

And the big question from those present was whether the baths would re-open after the end of March.

Mr Brown said KAL was meeting regularly with Kirklees Council and that discussions were ongoing.

In a speech in the House of Commons, Ms Leadbeater urged the Government to include sport and leisure centres within the organisations that receive additional support with energy costs.

She described them as “hubs within the community” that are essential for people’s physical and mental health and well-being.

Speaking after the meeting, she said, “I felt it was really important to organise another meeting so the voices of local people can be heard. It was a frank and honest discussion and I’m pleased people had the chance to hear from KAL directly.

"Unfortunately, the financial situation is very difficult, but I want every possibility for saving the baths to be explored.