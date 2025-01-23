Kim Leadbeater MP: Former Dewsbury market stall continues growth with move to Ponderosa Park

New Love Lime Tree retail premises at Ponderosa Park officially opened by Kim Leadbeater MP.

​Lime Tree Boutique, a family-run fashion business that has grown from humble beginnings as a market stall to a nationally recognised boutique, celebrated a milestone moment on Friday, January 17, with the official opening of its new Love Lime Tree retail premises at Ponderosa Park by Kim Leadbeater MP.

Established in 2005 by Jayne Senior, Lime Tree Boutique has become a household name for many, attracting a loyal community of women who share a passion for accessible, stylish and comfortable fashion.

With immediate access off Smithies Lane, near the Ponderosa visitor centre and restaurant, Love Lime Tree promises even more convenience and vibrancy for shoppers.

The shop complements the business’s thriving online presence at limetreeboutique.com, which sells to customers throughout the UK.

Speaking about the occasion, Jayne said: “Having Kim officially open our new premises is an incredible honour and a fitting way to mark this new chapter for Lime Tree Boutique and Love Lime Tree.

“We’ve come a long way since our days as a market stall, and the support from our loyal customers has been instrumental in that journey. We don’t consider them shoppers – they are part of our extended family and have helped us create a thriving, supportive community of women who champion inclusivity and stylish options for every body.

“We are so proud to bring our unique brand of accessible fashion to such a welcoming and vibrant location, and we look forward to greeting both old friends and new visitors.”

On the opening, the Spen Valley MP commented: “It was fantastic to open Lime Tree Boutique’s new premises, and I am really pleased to welcome them to Heckmondwike.

We held a lovely shopping event to mark the official opening, which saw many local women coming through the doors to browse their beautiful clothing. I look forward to seeing their success in the future.’

Lime Tree Boutique has evolved significantly over the years, expanding from costume jewellery and scarves to a thoughtfully curated selection of Italian-inspired Lagenlook and Boho Chic clothing.

Known for its inclusive approach, the boutique offers plus-size fashion and versatile, one-size-fits-all styles that cater to women of all ages and sizes.

The Senior family, including Jayne, her husband, their three children, and her mum, have all been part of the journey, creating a brand that reflects family values and a commitment to personal service.

The new Ponderosa Park location provides a fresh, welcoming space where shoppers can explore, try new styles and find the perfect fit. Visitors can browse a wide selection of clothing, accessories and gift vouchers in-store, while the website at limetreeboutique.com continues to offer high-quality styles with nationwide delivery.

Lime Tree Boutique warmly invites all to visit the new home of Love Lime Tree and embrace style that’s fresh, inclusive and always on-trend.