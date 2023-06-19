Kim Leadbeater MP: Events that unite our communities

This weekend is the Great Get Together celebrating Jo's ‘More in Common’ values, seven years after her murder.

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: Whilst it is always a very difficult time of year for our family, it is heart-warming to see so many events taking place across the whole country.

I am hosting an event in Parliament where I hope MPs can put their political differences aside – at least for a short while – and remember Jo. I am also looking forward to my Great Health and Wellbeing Get Together in Wilton Park on Saturday, July 24 and the annual ‘Run for Jo’ at Oakwell Hall in Birstall on Sunday, June 25, along with many other local events. You can find out what’s happening near you here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/16AJbWph-kjvsHDnRJgLmbDXHmEWtjxC83H9StDSwy-I/edit?pli=1

I was delighted to see 3,000 people at the return of the Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Match on June 4, where Team Colostomy UK played against British Asian Rugby Association followed by Batley Bulldogs successfully taking on York Knights.

Sadly in the past month we have lost two people who deserve to be thought of as ‘local heroes’.

Six year old Beau from Roberttown was the loveliest little girl and she fought with incredible bravery against a rare form of childhood cancer. There are no words for what her mum Shirley, sister Redd and grandma June are going through having given her all the love and support in the world during her illness. Beau’s funeral takes place on Friday, June 23.

Following a second stem-cell transplant, Steven Bracewell from Scholes, who founded Gamers Beat Cancer, sadly lost his fight against leukaemia. He brought real joy and happiness to so many people’s lives and will be deeply missed.

I host a lot of round-table events in my constituency, where I meet people and discuss their concerns. The meetings focus on a variety of subjects such as mental health, road safety, crime and anti-social behaviour, and concerns around housing, planning, and employment.

Late last month I convened a meeting to discuss children’s mental health services. What emerged was a harrowing collection of stories about struggles, frustrations, and exasperation at fragmented services that pointed to one conclusion: the system is broken. It was heart-breaking to hear from families where young people are struggling with anxiety and depression and, in more severe cases, locked into cycles of self-harm and suicide attempts.

Our NHS is under severe pressure due to the failure to adequately resource local authorities that are tasked with running crucial services but face the agonising decision of where best to spend meagre funding.