Kim Leadbeater MP delivers a New Year’s Message for 2025: ‘I will do all I can to help make a positive difference’

By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
As we enter into 2025, the Reporter Series invited Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater to share her hopes for the new year.

She said: “I want to wish everyone in Spen Valley a very happy and healthy New Year. Time to spend with loved ones and family is so important and I hope everybody gets a good break.

“I also want to say a very big thank you to all those who will be working over the holiday period, keeping our emergency services, hospitals, care homes and other vital services going.

“It’s been a difficult year in many ways, locally, nationally and internationally, but I will do all I can to help make a positive difference through my work on behalf of all my constituents.

“The country voted for change this year and, while it will take time, it’s our responsibility to make sure we deliver on the hopes and aspirations of those who put their trust in us.

“Best wishes, Kim.”

